Career

Career Growth: 7 practical tips to overcome stage fear

Want to become a more confident speaker?

Here are seven practical tips to help you conquer your fear of public speaking.
 

Prepare thoroughly

Research your topic well. Practice answering questions. The more prepared you are, the more confident you'll feel.

Record yourself

It’s one of the best strategies to observe yourself. Notice your body language and facial expressions. Improve your tone, pace, and clarity

Practice

Begin by speaking in front of close friends, family, or small groups. Joining public speaking groups like Toastmasters can also be beneficial.

Control your breathing

Take deep breaths before going on stage to calm your nerves. Speak slowly. Utter every work clearly. Maintain good posture to project confidence.

Positive visualization

Imagine yourself delivering a successful speech and receiving applause. Think of the best confident speaker you know. Imitate them to trick your brain into feeling more confident.

Keep learning

Accept that nervousness is normal, even for experienced speakers. Keep practicing, and over time, stage fear will become easier to manage.
 

Becoming confident

Self-improvement is a journey. It takes a while to get rid of old habits and become confident. But remember that you can start anytime and get better. All the best!

