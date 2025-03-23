How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Career
Follow these simple strategies to help you turn your aspirations into reality.
Use affirmations like “I will increase my income by 15% in the next two months.” These help in setting precise goals.
Clearly define what you want to accomplish and track progress with numbers or milestones.
Big goals can feel overwhelming. Divide them into smaller, manageable tasks.
A goal without a plan is just a wish. List the actions needed, set deadlines, and establish a routine.
Regularly review your progress and make adjustments if needed. Celebrate small wins to stay encouraged.
Obstacles are inevitable, but don’t let them derail your progress. Stay flexible and focus on progress, not perfection.
Consistency is key to success. Keep reminding yourself why your goal matters and stay disciplined even when motivation fades.
Career Guide: How to build a successful career in digital marketing
IAS Athar Aamir Khan: Is he younger than wife Mehreen Qazi?
9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour
IQ Test: 7 Tricky Questions That Will Blow Your Mind, Are You Ready?