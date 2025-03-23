Career

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide

Follow these simple strategies to help you turn your aspirations into reality.
 

Image credits: Getty

Define clear goals

Use affirmations like “I will increase my income by 15% in the next two months.” These help in setting precise goals. 

Image credits: Getty

Know what you want

Clearly define what you want to accomplish and track progress with numbers or milestones.

Image credits: Getty

Smaller steps

Big goals can feel overwhelming. Divide them into smaller, manageable tasks.

Image credits: Getty

Create plan

A goal without a plan is just a wish. List the actions needed, set deadlines, and establish a routine. 

Image credits: Getty

Be accountable

Regularly review your progress and make adjustments if needed. Celebrate small wins to stay encouraged.

Image credits: Getty

Overcome challenges

Obstacles are inevitable, but don’t let them derail your progress. Stay flexible and focus on progress, not perfection.

Image credits: Freepik

Stay consistent

Consistency is key to success. Keep reminding yourself why your goal matters and stay disciplined even when motivation fades.

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide: How to build a successful career in digital marketing

IAS Athar Aamir Khan: Is he younger than wife Mehreen Qazi?

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour

IQ Test: 7 Tricky Questions That Will Blow Your Mind, Are You Ready?