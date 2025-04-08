Meet India’s Richest IPS Officer, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar’s Net Worth

Career
Punjab cadre IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is said to be the richest IPS officer in India, according to media reports. His assets are worth Rs 152 crore.
IPS Gurpreet Singh declared his immovable assets in 2016. At the time, his wealth was more than the former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.
IPS Gurpreet Singh’s land assets alone were recorded at Rs 45 crore at the time.
He also declared agricultural land, properties and some commercial plots.
Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is an IPS officer from 2004 batch. In the past, he has also served as Ludhiana Police Commissioner.
He inherited most of the properties from his grandparents. His grandfather was also an IPS officer.
