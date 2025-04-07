Career

Top 5 certifications that can instantly boost your resume

Image credits: Pixabay

Career Growth

Explore these top 5 certifications to boost your chances of being hired.

Image credits: Resume

Certifications in Project Management

Professionals seeking leadership positions or employed in sectors like healthcare, IT, and construction can benefit from them.
 

Image credits: Getty

Certifications in Cybersecurity

With the increasing number of cyberattacks, companies place a high priority on experts who can protect confidential data.

Image credits: Getty

Certifications in Data Science and Analytics

This field has grown significantly. Various organizations need data-driven strategies to stay competitive.
 

Image credits: Getty

Certifications in Digital Marketing

These certifications are increasingly sought after as businesses continue to shift their focus to digital channels.
 

Image credits: Getty

Certifications in Finance and Accounting

They are highly regarded by employers in sectors such as banking, accounting firms, and corporate finance.

Image credits: Getty

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages

IITian to UPSC: Meet India's Richest IAS, Amit Kataria's Net Worth

Brain Teasers IQ Test: Can you answer these tricky questions?