Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 10 tricky questions?

Here are 10 tricky but fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities.
In a class, Riya is 15th from the left and 13th from the right. How many students are there in the class in total?
A) 28
B) 27
C) 29
D) 26
In a dice, 6 is opposite to 1 and 4 is opposite to 3, then who will be opposite to 2?
A) 1
B) 5
C) 6
D) 3
A number leaves a remainder of 2 when divided by 3, and a remainder of 3 when divided by 5. What will that number be?
A) 23
B) 18
C) 33
D) 38
Which option correctly shows the relationship between doctor, male, and human?
A) All three are completely different
B) Doctor ⊂ Male ⊂ Human
C) Human ⊃ (Doctor and Male)
What will be the mirror image of 3:15 in the clock?
A) 8:45
B) 9:45
C) 9:15
D) 8:15
C, E, G, I, ?
A) J
B) K
C) M
D) L
A, B, C, D, and E are sitting on bench. A is to right of B but to left of C. C is to right of D and D is to the right of E. Who is sitting on the far left?
A) A
B) B
C) E
D) D
A father is 30 years older than his son. 5 years ago, the father's age was 6 times the son's age. What is the current age of the son?
A) 5 years
B) 10 years
C) 15 yrs
D) 20 yrs
Which letter from the word “GARDEN” can be removed so that the remaining letters can be arranged to form a meaningful word?
A) G
B) A
C) D
D) N
Pointing to a man, a woman says – "He is the son of the only brother of my husband's sister.” How is the woman related to that man?
A) Sister
B) Mother
C) Aunt
D) Aunt
1 Ans: C) 27
2 Ans: B) 5
3 Ans: A) 23
4 Ans: C) Human ⊃ (Doctor and Male)
5 Ans: A) 8:45
6 Ans: D) K
7 Ans: C) E
8 Ans: A) 5 years
9 Ans: C) D
10 Ans: B) Mother
