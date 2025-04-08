Career

Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 10 tricky questions?

10 Tricky and Fun IQ Questions

Here are 10 tricky but fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities. 

Ranking Puzzle Q: 1

In a class, Riya is 15th from the left and 13th from the right. How many students are there in the class in total?

A) 28

B) 27

C) 29

D) 26

Dice Puzzle Q: 2

In a dice, 6 is opposite to 1 and 4 is opposite to 3, then who will be opposite to 2?

A) 1

B) 5

C) 6

D) 3

Number Puzzle Q: 3

A number leaves a remainder of 2 when divided by 3, and a remainder of 3 when divided by 5. What will that number be?

A) 23

B) 18

C) 33

D) 38

Venn Diagram Based Q: 4

Which option correctly shows the relationship between doctor, male, and human?

A) All three are completely different

B) Doctor ⊂ Male ⊂ Human

C) Human ⊃ (Doctor and Male)

 

Mirror Image Puzzle Q: 5

What will be the mirror image of 3:15 in the clock?

A) 8:45

B) 9:45

C) 9:15

D) 8:15

Alphabet Series Q: 6

C, E, G, I, ?

A) J

B) K

C) M

D) L

Sitting Arrangement (Logic Puzzle) Q: 7

A, B, C, D, and E are sitting on bench. A is to right of B but to left of C. C is to right of D and D is to the right of E. Who is sitting on the far left?

A) A

B) B

C) E

D) D

Maths Puzzle (Age Problem) Q: 8

A father is 30 years older than his son. 5 years ago, the father's age was 6 times the son's age. What is the current age of the son?

A) 5 years

B) 10 years

C) 15 yrs

D) 20 yrs

Word Puzzle Q: 9

Which letter from the word “GARDEN” can be removed so that the remaining letters can be arranged to form a meaningful word?

A) G

B) A

C) D

D) N

Blood Relation Puzzle Q: 10

Pointing to a man, a woman says – "He is the son of the only brother of my husband's sister.” How is the woman related to that man?

A) Sister

B) Mother

C) Aunt

D) Aunt

Check the correct answers to all the questions here

1 Ans: C) 27

2 Ans: B) 5

3 Ans: A) 23

4 Ans: C) Human ⊃ (Doctor and Male)

5 Ans: A) 8:45

6 Ans: D) K

7 Ans: C) E

8 Ans: A) 5 years

9 Ans: C) D

10 Ans: B) Mother

Top 5 certifications that can instantly boost your resume

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages

IITian to UPSC: Meet India's Richest IAS, Amit Kataria's Net Worth