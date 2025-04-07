India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

Career
The Pamban Bridge is India's first sea bridge with a section that lifts upwards to allow large ships to pass easily. This lift goes up to 17 meters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this historic and modern Pamban Bridge on Sunday, April 6, which has been prepared at a cost of ₹550 crore.
This Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to the mainland, which will greatly benefit religious travel and tourism.
The length of the Pamban Bridge is approximately 2.08 kilometers. It includes a total of 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long lifting segment.
The new Pamban Bridge can withstand strong winds of 230 kilometers per hour and major earthquakes as well. That means there is no compromise on safety.
Its design is inspired by the American 'Golden Gate Bridge', London's 'Tower Bridge', and the 'Oresund Bridge', but it has been built as per India's land and sea conditions.
Stainless steel, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints have been used in the Pamban Bridge, which will result in less maintenance and more strength.
The Pamban Bridge has a dual rail track system, which means it can be used without any worries even if rail traffic increases in the future.
