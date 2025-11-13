English

Google's Free AI Courses: Learn About These 5 Amazing Programmes

career Nov 13 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
English

Artificial Intelligence is Now a Part of Everyone's Life

Today, AI is no longer just for technology experts; it has become a part of everyone's life, whether they are students, job professionals, or business people.

Image credits: Getty
English

Google Launches 5 Free Online AI Training Programmes

Seeing the need for AI, Google has launched 5 free online AI training programmes. These are 2 to 6-hour self-paced courses that you can complete at your own convenience.

Image credits: Getty
English

Help from Data Analysis to Student Studies

These courses will not only provide a basic understanding of AI but also help with data analysis, content writing, business development and studies. Learn more about these courses.

Image credits: Getty
English

Prompting Essentials (6-hour course)

If you want to know how to prompt AI correctly for better results, this course is for you. It teaches how to ask questions to get better answers from AI.

Image credits: Getty
English

AI Essentials (5-hour course, self-paced)

This course teaches what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used in daily tasks. It is useful for people in every profession.

Image credits: Getty
English

AI for Small Business (2-3 hour course)

If you run a small business or startup, this course is especially for you. It explains how AI can help increase business growth, marketing, and productivity.

Image credits: Getty
English

Generative AI with Gemini (2-hour course)

This explains how AI tools like Google Gemini can be used for studying, content creation, and lesson design. It makes both teaching and learning easier.

Image credits: Getty
English

AI for Students (2-hour course)

This explains to students how AI can make their studies easier. They can learn how to correctly use AI tools for assignments, projects, or career planning.

Image credits: Getty
English

Why Are These Google Courses Special?

All courses are provided for free by Google. A certificate is also awarded upon completion of each course. Anyone, whether a student or a professional, can enroll in these courses.

Image credits: Getty

Top 5 High-Earning Medical Courses with Global Demand

5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time

10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed

Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?