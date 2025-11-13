Google's Free AI Courses: Learn About These 5 Amazing Programmes

Today, AI is no longer just for technology experts; it has become a part of everyone's life, whether they are students, job professionals, or business people.
Seeing the need for AI, Google has launched 5 free online AI training programmes. These are 2 to 6-hour self-paced courses that you can complete at your own convenience.
These courses will not only provide a basic understanding of AI but also help with data analysis, content writing, business development and studies. Learn more about these courses.
If you want to know how to prompt AI correctly for better results, this course is for you. It teaches how to ask questions to get better answers from AI.
This course teaches what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used in daily tasks. It is useful for people in every profession.
If you run a small business or startup, this course is especially for you. It explains how AI can help increase business growth, marketing, and productivity.
This explains how AI tools like Google Gemini can be used for studying, content creation, and lesson design. It makes both teaching and learning easier.
This explains to students how AI can make their studies easier. They can learn how to correctly use AI tools for assignments, projects, or career planning.
All courses are provided for free by Google. A certificate is also awarded upon completion of each course. Anyone, whether a student or a professional, can enroll in these courses.
