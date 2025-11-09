5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time

You might sit down to study, but your mind starts to wander. Minutes pass, and nothing sticks. Here’s how to calm your thoughts and regain full focus while studying.
Phones and social media are the biggest reasons for distraction. Try to keep your mobile away or turn it off when you study. Designate a place where you can only study.
Studying for long hours can be tough. Focus fully for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After four such sessions, rest for 20–30 minutes. This method keeps your mind focused.
Divide a large syllabus into small targets, like solving 10 questions in the next 40 minutes or finishing just 5 pages today. Completing a goal will give you motivation.
Adopt active learning, make notes, highlight, or try to explain what you've learned to someone else. When you explain something, it stays in your mind for longer.
Everyone has their own best time to study, some focus better in the morning, others at night. Tackle tough subjects when you're most alert & save easier ones for when you're tired.
Studying is never a burden; you just need the right method. If you adopt smart habits, studying will seem easy and fun, and you will see a difference in your results.
10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed
Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Marksheet Goes Viral, Know Her Success Story
Top 10 Cricket Academies in India for Girls to Start Their Career