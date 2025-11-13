English

High-Paying Careers in India: Earn Up to Rs 1 Crore in a Year

career Nov 13 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
English

Jobs with a Crore Salary

Find out which jobs offer packages in crores (High Paying Jobs in India, Best Career Options for 1 Crore Salary)

Image credits: Getty
English

Everyone Dreams of a Salary in Crores

Everyone dreams of their salary reaching crores. But it's not easy. Such salaries are found in select sectors where expert knowledge, leadership skills, and experience are valued.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Where Are These Jobs Found?

Packages up to 1 crore are mostly found in-

  • Multinational companies 
  • Fast-growing startups 
  • Top firms in the private sector 

Here, there is no limit to salary in exchange for talent.

Image credits: Getty
English

What Does a 1 Crore Salary Mean?

It includes-

  • Bonus
  • ESOPs (company shares)
  • Performance incentives

This means top-level skills and smart thinking are necessary to earn such a salary.

Image credits: Social media
English

CXO Level Jobs: The Kings of Corporate

  • Posts: CEO, CFO, CTO, COO
  • Salary: 1 crore to 5 crore+ annually
  • Qualification: MBA from a top college like IIM and 15-20 years of experience.
Image credits: Getty
English

Technology and AI Sector Jobs

AI and technology.

  • Posts: CTO, AI/ML Engineer, VP-Engineering
  • Companies: Google, Amazon, Microsoft, startups
  • Salary: 1 Cr annually, along with ESOPs and bonuses.
Image credits: Getty
English

Investment Banking and Private Equity

  • Posts: MD, Partner, PE Lead
  • Salary: Base Salary + Commission + Bonus = 1 Cr+
  • Role: Helping large companies with mergers, investments, and deals.
Image credits: Social media
English

Medical Sector: Doctors Earning Crores

Top specialist doctors are earning crores.

  • Fields: Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics
  • Sector: Apollo, Fortis, or own clinic
  • Salary: 1–2 Cr annually (higher in metro cities)
Image credits: Social Media
English

The Path to a 1 Crore Salary is Hard but Not Impossible

If you become an expert in your field and seize opportunities, earning crores can become your reality, not just a dream.

Image credits: Getty

Google's Free AI Courses: Learn About These 5 Amazing Programmes

Top 5 High-Earning Medical Courses with Global Demand

5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time

10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed