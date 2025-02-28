Career

IAS topper sisters Tina, Ria Dabi and Gauri Khan's special connection

IAS Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi are among the most talked about sisters

IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi are among the most talked about sisters in the country, remaining in the headlines due to their success and decisions.

Connection of Dabi Sisters with Gauri Khan

But did you know that these two UPSC toppers have a special connection with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, and even Maneka Gandhi? Find out.

Dabi Sisters and Gauri Khan studied at the same school in Delhi

IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi completed their early education from Jesus and Mary School, Delhi, where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan also studied.

High Flight from Lady Shri Ram College

The Dabi sisters completed their higher education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) at Delhi University, one of the most prestigious arts colleges in India.

Gauri, Aditi Rao and many celebrities are also from this college

Not only the Dabi sisters, but many well-known personalities have also studied from LSR College Delhi, including Gauri Khan (Interior Designer, Shah Rukh Khan's wife).

Besides Gauri Khan, these are also ex-students of LSR College Delhi

Apart from Gauri Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Razdan, and Meneka Gandhi have also studied at LSR College Delhi.

The inspiring story of Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi becoming IAS officers

Tina Dabi topped UPSC in 2015, while her sister Ria Dabi achieved success in 2020. 

The magic of LSR College education, success in different fields

Students from LSR College have made a big name not only in civil services, but also in media, politics, cinema and business.

The success of Dabi sisters is still an inspiration for millions

The story of Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi tells that a strong education and passion to achieve dreams can take you to the peak of success.

Career Growth: Best books to read to boost self-confidence

Top 7 film schools in India for aspiring filmmakers

Career Guide: How to become a game developer in India after 12th

Career Guide: How to become a graphic designer in India after 12th