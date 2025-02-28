IAS topper sisters Tina, Ria Dabi and Gauri Khan's special connection

Career
IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi are among the most talked about sisters in the country, remaining in the headlines due to their success and decisions.
But did you know that these two UPSC toppers have a special connection with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, and even Maneka Gandhi? Find out.
IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi completed their early education from Jesus and Mary School, Delhi, where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan also studied.
The Dabi sisters completed their higher education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) at Delhi University, one of the most prestigious arts colleges in India.
Not only the Dabi sisters, but many well-known personalities have also studied from LSR College Delhi, including Gauri Khan (Interior Designer, Shah Rukh Khan's wife).
Apart from Gauri Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Razdan, and Meneka Gandhi have also studied at LSR College Delhi.
Tina Dabi topped UPSC in 2015, while her sister Ria Dabi achieved success in 2020.
Students from LSR College have made a big name not only in civil services, but also in media, politics, cinema and business.
The story of Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi tells that a strong education and passion to achieve dreams can take you to the peak of success.
