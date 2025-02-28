Career Growth: Best books to read to boost self-confidence

Career
Nathaniel Branden outlines six key pillars that form the foundation of self-esteem, including living consciously, self-acceptance, and self-responsibility.
In The Gifts of Imperfection, Brené Brown highlights how accepting oneself and letting go of the need for perfection can build lasting confidence, especially in career development.
This book revolves around Gretchen Rubin's year-long quest to boost her happiness and satisfaction in life.
You Are a Badass is a motivational book that inspires readers to take charge of their lives and careers.
Katty Kay and Claire Shipman provide actionable strategies for increasing confidence.
In Year of Yes, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of hit TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, shares her journey of saying "yes" to opportunities that terrified her.
