Career

Career Growth: Best books to read to boost self-confidence

Image credits: Freepik

The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem by Nathaniel Branden (1994)

Nathaniel Branden outlines six key pillars that form the foundation of self-esteem, including living consciously, self-acceptance, and self-responsibility. 

Image credits: Freepik

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown (2010)

In The Gifts of Imperfection, Brené Brown highlights how accepting oneself and letting go of the need for perfection can build lasting confidence, especially in career development.

Image credits: Getty

The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin (2011)

This book revolves around Gretchen Rubin's year-long quest to boost her happiness and satisfaction in life. 

Image credits: Getty

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero (2013)

You Are a Badass is a motivational book that inspires readers to take charge of their lives and careers. 

Image credits: Freepik

The Confidence Code by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman (2014)

Katty Kay and Claire Shipman provide actionable strategies for increasing confidence.

Image credits: Freepik

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes (2015)

In Year of Yes, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of hit TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, shares her journey of saying "yes" to opportunities that terrified her.

Image credits: Freepik

Top 7 film schools in India for aspiring filmmakers

Career Guide: How to become a game developer in India after 12th

Career Guide: How to become a graphic designer in India after 12th

Career tips: 7 key communication skills you need to master