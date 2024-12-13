Career

How much do ISRO scientists earn? Salaries REVEALED!

ISRO Scientist Salary Details

ISRO undertakes the nation's space programs, satellite launches, and scientific research. But do you know how much a scientist earns here?

ISRO Salaries: Entry-Level to Senior

ISRO scientist salaries depend on position and experience. At the entry-level, a Scientist/Engineer's monthly salary is up to Rs 72,362.

ISRO Principal Scientist Salary

Principal Scientists at ISRO can earn up to Rs 80,000 per month. Several benefits like DA, HRA, and TA are also provided.

ISRO Scientist Salary Structure

Technical Assistant-B earns RS 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Scientist/Engineer-SD earns Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

ISRO Chairman's Salary

The ISRO Chairman's salary is up to Rs 2.5 lakhs per month. Distinguished Scientist and Outstanding Scientist are highly respected positions.

Opportunities for Youngsters at ISRO

ISRO offers opportunities for young professionals. Engineering freshers start at the SC level and progress to senior positions over time.

Top Government Sector Opportunity

ISRO is known for its competitive salaries and benefits in the government sector. The compensation motivates professional and personal growth.

Center for Numerous Space Missions

ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters is the hub for many of the nation's space missions. It's a great career opportunity for young scientists and engineers.

Pride in Working at ISRO

Working at ISRO is not just a job; it's serving the nation and contributing to space research.

