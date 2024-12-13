How much do ISRO scientists earn? Salaries REVEALED!

Career
ISRO undertakes the nation's space programs, satellite launches, and scientific research. But do you know how much a scientist earns here?
ISRO scientist salaries depend on position and experience. At the entry-level, a Scientist/Engineer's monthly salary is up to Rs 72,362.
Principal Scientists at ISRO can earn up to Rs 80,000 per month. Several benefits like DA, HRA, and TA are also provided.
Technical Assistant-B earns RS 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Scientist/Engineer-SD earns Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.
The ISRO Chairman's salary is up to Rs 2.5 lakhs per month. Distinguished Scientist and Outstanding Scientist are highly respected positions.
ISRO offers opportunities for young professionals. Engineering freshers start at the SC level and progress to senior positions over time.
ISRO is known for its competitive salaries and benefits in the government sector. The compensation motivates professional and personal growth.
ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters is the hub for many of the nation's space missions. It's a great career opportunity for young scientists and engineers.
Working at ISRO is not just a job; it's serving the nation and contributing to space research.
