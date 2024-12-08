7 expert tips to crack UGC NET JRF exam on your 1st attempt

Career
Solve previous years' question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and question types.
Understand the structure and syllabus for both Paper I (General) and Paper II (Subject-Specific).
Create a timetable to cover all topics and stick to it regularly.
Refer to standard books for general aptitude and your specific subject.
Regularly review your notes to retain important points.
Practice with mock tests to improve time management and identify weak areas.
Get enough rest, eat well, and exercise to keep your mind sharp.
Your university professors can be great mentors during your NET-JRF preparation. Discuss how they passed this exam and ask questions.
