Career

7 expert tips to crack UGC NET JRF exam on your 1st attempt

Image credits: Getty

1. Practice Previous Papers

Solve previous years' question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and question types.

Image credits: Getty

2. Know the Exam Pattern

Understand the structure and syllabus for both Paper I (General) and Paper II (Subject-Specific).

Image credits: Getty

3. Create a Study Plan

Create a timetable to cover all topics and stick to it regularly.

Image credits: Getty

4. Use Good Books

Refer to standard books for general aptitude and your specific subject.

Image credits: Getty

5. Revise Frequently

Regularly review your notes to retain important points.

Image credits: Getty

6. Take Mock Tests

Practice with mock tests to improve time management and identify weak areas.

Image credits: Getty

7. Stay Healthy

Get enough rest, eat well, and exercise to keep your mind sharp.

Image credits: Getty

Pro Tip

Your university professors can be great mentors during your NET-JRF preparation. Discuss how they passed this exam and ask questions.

Image credits: Getty

Who is IAS Pooja Singhal? Know about her MGNREGA Scam Case

IAS Medha Anand success story: From failing 5 times to getting rank 13

Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service

IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved