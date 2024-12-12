Arvind Kejriwal unknown facts: Know about his family, education & more

Career
All members of Arvind Kejriwal's family are highly educated. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently busy campaigning for the Delhi elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning door-to-door for the Delhi elections, has some interesting childhood stories shared by his younger sister.
According to Arvind Kejriwal's younger sister, Ranjana Gupta, he excelled in studies from childhood. Ranjana also revealed Arvind Kejriwal's childhood name.
Arvind Kejriwal himself is an IITian, and his father, Govind Ram Kejriwal, was also an engineer. His mother is a homemaker. Arvind Kejriwal respects his parents immensely.
Arvind Kejriwal's children, Harshita and Pulkit Kejriwal, also hold engineering degrees from the prestigious IIT Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is a former IRS officer. She later voluntarily took VRS. Now she fully supports her husband in politics.
Arvind Kejriwal has three siblings. His younger brother, Manoj, is a software engineer, while his younger sister, Ranjana Gupta, is a doctor.
Arvind Kejriwal and his siblings were born in Hisar, Haryana. Their early education was also in Hisar. The family shifted to Delhi when Arvind Kejriwal got a job there.
Arvind's younger sister, Ranjana Gupta, is a doctor and lives in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Her husband, Ajay Gupta, is also a doctor at the BHEL factory there. They have 2 children.
You will be surprised to know that Arvind Kejriwal's childhood name was Krishna. Since he was born on Janmashtami, he was called Krishna by his family in his childhood.
According to Arvind Kejriwal's younger sister Ranjana, his entire family used to call him Krishna in his childhood. Later, as he grew older, his name became Arvind.
7 expert tips to crack UGC NET JRF exam on your 1st attempt
Who is IAS Pooja Singhal? Know about her MGNREGA Scam Case
IAS Medha Anand success story: From failing 5 times to getting rank 13
Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service