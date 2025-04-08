Meet one of India’s Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th

Career
Today, he has a net worth of ...
Dr Murali K Divi is regarded as one of the richest scientists in India. As per media reports, he is a billionaire.
He is counted among the leading businessmen in the pharma industry. Let's learn about his success story.
Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi was born in a small village in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
He failed in class 12th, which was the biggest setback of his life. Despite difficult circumstances, he passed the 12th exam.
He earned a B Pharma degree. Dr Divi started his career as a trainee at Warner Hindustan in 1975.
He worked in America for a while. Then in 1984, he co-founded Cheminor Drugs Company with Dr Kallam Anji Reddy in India.
By 1990, Dr Divi decided to do something on his own. He founded Divi's Research Centre Private Limited.
Divi's Laboratories built strong relationships with 8 of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Today, it is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India.
In October 2024, Dr Murali K Divi and his family were included in Forbes' list of India's 100 richest people.
Their total wealth was estimated at $9.2 billion, and they were ranked 29th. His story shows that we can turn our setbacks into our greatest strengths.
