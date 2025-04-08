Career

Meet one of India’s Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th

Today, he has a net worth of ...

Image credits: social media

Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi

Dr Murali K Divi is regarded as one of the richest scientists in India. As per media reports, he is a billionaire.

Image credits: social media

Pharma industry

He is counted among the leading businessmen in the pharma industry. Let's learn about his success story.
 

Image credits: social media

Early life

Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi was born in a small village in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
 

Image credits: social media

Setbacks

He failed in class 12th, which was the biggest setback of his life. Despite difficult circumstances, he passed the 12th exam.
 

Image credits: social media

Education

He earned a B Pharma degree. Dr Divi started his career as a trainee at Warner Hindustan in 1975.
 

Image credits: social media

Cheminor Drugs Company

He worked in America for a while. Then in 1984, he co-founded Cheminor Drugs Company with Dr Kallam Anji Reddy in India.
 

Image credits: social media

Divi's Research Centre

By 1990, Dr Divi decided to do something on his own. He founded Divi's Research Centre Private Limited.
 

Image credits: social media

Divi's Laboratories

Divi's Laboratories built strong relationships with 8 of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Today, it is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India.
 

Image credits: social media

India's 100 richest people

In October 2024, Dr Murali K Divi and his family were included in Forbes' list of India's 100 richest people.
 

Image credits: social media

Total wealth

Their total wealth was estimated at $9.2 billion, and they were ranked 29th. His story shows that we can turn our setbacks into our greatest strengths.

Image credits: social media

Starting a Business? 5 Things You MUST Know First!

Meet India’s Richest IPS Officer, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar’s Net Worth

From Cricketer to IPS Officer: Karthik Madhira's Inspiring UPSC Story

Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 10 tricky questions?