IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC

Career
Beauty that surpasses many actresses and talent that cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt, without coaching. This marvel is IAS Srishti Dabas.
On receiving the Rajasthan cadre, she wrote on her social media account... Dharti Dhoron Ri.... She will soon take charge in Rajasthan. So, we are sharing her story.
Srishti Dabas is a 2023 batch IAS officer who secured an All India Rank 6 in the Civil Services Examination. She was recently allocated the Rajasthan cadre.
Srishti passed her board exams from Ganga International School, Delhi, with 96.33%. She graduated in Political Science from Indraprastha College and then started UPSC preparation.
Srishti's story is a living example of struggle and positivity. She scored 862 in UPSC Mains and 186 in the interview. Her mother taught her how to face difficulties.
Before becoming an IAS, Srishti worked with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai. She handled employee appraisals in the HR department.
