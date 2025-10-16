English

Ananya Singh's Secret UPSC Strategy to Become IAS in First Attempt

career Oct 16 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:social media
UPSC Exam: One of the Toughest Exams in the Country

The UPSC test is one of India's hardest. Every year, lakhs of students apply, but just a handful become IAS officials via hard effort.

Image credits: social media
IAS Ananya Singh Cleared UPSC in Her First Attempt

IAS Ananya Singh is one such example, who fulfilled her dream of becoming one of the country's youngest IAS officers by clearing the UPSC in her very first attempt.

Image credits: social media
Who is Ananya Singh?

Ananya Singh is a beautiful, talented actress. Her hometown is Prayagraj. She was a top student from childhood. She topped her 10th and 12th board examinations districtally.

Image credits: social media
Ananya Singh's Family

Her mother, Anjali Singh, is an IERT senior lecturer, while her father is a former district judge. In Kanpur, her brother Aishwarya Pratap Singh is Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

Image credits: social media
IAS Ananya Singh's 10th and 12th Board Marks

St. Mary's Convent School, Prayagraj, was her early school. She achieved 96% in 10th and 98.25% in 12th. She earned an Eco Honours degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Image credits: social media
When Did IAS Ananya Singh Start Her UPSC Preparation?

UPSC preparation began in her senior year of college. She originally studied 7-8 hours daily. Later, she prepared for Prelims and Mains in 6 hours.

Image credits: social media
IAS Ananya Singh's UPSC Preparation Strategy

Ananya did not take any coaching for her UPSC preparation; she relied on self-study. She collected books according to the syllabus. 

Image credits: social media
IAS Ananya Singh's UPSC Rank?

Ananya Singh's hard work paid off. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019 and secured AIR 51. By achieving a brilliant rank in her first attempt, she became an IAS officer.

Image credits: social media
No Goal is Impossible with Determination and Hard Work

Ananya Singh proves that hard effort and persistence may attain any objective. Her tale inspires all students who work hard to achieve their goals.

Image credits: Instagram

