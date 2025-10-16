The UPSC test is one of India's hardest. Every year, lakhs of students apply, but just a handful become IAS officials via hard effort.
IAS Ananya Singh is one such example, who fulfilled her dream of becoming one of the country's youngest IAS officers by clearing the UPSC in her very first attempt.
Ananya Singh is a beautiful, talented actress. Her hometown is Prayagraj. She was a top student from childhood. She topped her 10th and 12th board examinations districtally.
Her mother, Anjali Singh, is an IERT senior lecturer, while her father is a former district judge. In Kanpur, her brother Aishwarya Pratap Singh is Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.
St. Mary's Convent School, Prayagraj, was her early school. She achieved 96% in 10th and 98.25% in 12th. She earned an Eco Honours degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.
UPSC preparation began in her senior year of college. She originally studied 7-8 hours daily. Later, she prepared for Prelims and Mains in 6 hours.
Ananya did not take any coaching for her UPSC preparation; she relied on self-study. She collected books according to the syllabus.
Ananya Singh's hard work paid off. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019 and secured AIR 51. By achieving a brilliant rank in her first attempt, she became an IAS officer.
Ananya Singh proves that hard effort and persistence may attain any objective. Her tale inspires all students who work hard to achieve their goals.
