Career

IAS Rhea Dabi's Rapid Rise

The Beautiful IAS Sisters

The two IAS sisters in Rajasthan, Rhea and Tina Dabi, are known for their work and beauty. Now, due to Rhea's excellent work, the government is promoting her.

Rhea Surpasses Tina Dabi

While Tina Dabi received her first promotion in 10 years, her younger sister Rhea achieved this feat in just 4 years. There's talk of her becoming a collector soon.

Over 32 IAS Promotions in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government is promoting over 32 IAS officers, including Rhea Dabi. Her new position will be revealed soon.

Promotions for Both Sisters

After the promotion, Tina will be promoted from Senior to Junior Administrative Grade next year, and Rhea from Junior to Senior Administrative Grade.

Rhea Dabi, 2021 Batch IAS

Tina Dabi topped the 2015 batch, while her sister Rhea is from the 2021 IAS batch. Tina is currently the collector in Barmer, and Rhea is serving as SDM in Girwa, Udaipur.

Rhea Married Her Batchmate IPS

Inspired by her sister, Rhea started preparing for the IAS and became an IAS officer in 2021 after clearing the exam in 2020. Last year, she married her batchmate IPS Manish Kumar.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: 10 common mistakes to avoid during preparation

7 MBA Colleges in India Without CAT

NASA astronaut salaries 2024: Know about perks and benefits

CAT 2024: 10 Last-Minute Tips to Boost Your Score