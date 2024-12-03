Career
The two IAS sisters in Rajasthan, Rhea and Tina Dabi, are known for their work and beauty. Now, due to Rhea's excellent work, the government is promoting her.
While Tina Dabi received her first promotion in 10 years, her younger sister Rhea achieved this feat in just 4 years. There's talk of her becoming a collector soon.
The Rajasthan government is promoting over 32 IAS officers, including Rhea Dabi. Her new position will be revealed soon.
After the promotion, Tina will be promoted from Senior to Junior Administrative Grade next year, and Rhea from Junior to Senior Administrative Grade.
Tina Dabi topped the 2015 batch, while her sister Rhea is from the 2021 IAS batch. Tina is currently the collector in Barmer, and Rhea is serving as SDM in Girwa, Udaipur.
Inspired by her sister, Rhea started preparing for the IAS and became an IAS officer in 2021 after clearing the exam in 2020. Last year, she married her batchmate IPS Manish Kumar.
