Career

IAS Officer Neha Byadwal: Style and Substance

Lady IAS Officer Takes Social Media by Storm

IAS officer Neha Byadwal is currently trending on social media. She is quite active and recently shared beautiful pictures.

Stunning IAS Officer: Beauty Beyond Compare

Neha Byadwal's photos are receiving immense love and shares on social media, with many commenting on her exceptional beauty.

Became an IAS Officer at 24

Neha Byadwal cleared the UPAS-CSE exam in 2023 at the age of 24, securing 569th rank. She is a Rajasthan cadre officer.

3 Years Without a Phone for UPSC Prep

Dedicated to her goal, Neha didn't use a mobile phone or social media for 3 years while preparing for the UPSC exam.

A Special Connection to Chhattisgarh

Born in Jaipur, Neha spent her childhood and completed her college education in Chhattisgarh before moving to Delhi for UPSC preparation.

Aspired to be an IAS Since Childhood

Growing up in a studious environment, Neha decided early on that she wanted to become an IAS officer through the UPSC exam.

Neha Byadwal's Success Mantra

Neha believes in setting clear goals and working tirelessly towards them. A clear goal paves the way for success.

