Career
IAS officer Neha Byadwal is currently trending on social media. She is quite active and recently shared beautiful pictures.
Neha Byadwal's photos are receiving immense love and shares on social media, with many commenting on her exceptional beauty.
Neha Byadwal cleared the UPAS-CSE exam in 2023 at the age of 24, securing 569th rank. She is a Rajasthan cadre officer.
Dedicated to her goal, Neha didn't use a mobile phone or social media for 3 years while preparing for the UPSC exam.
Born in Jaipur, Neha spent her childhood and completed her college education in Chhattisgarh before moving to Delhi for UPSC preparation.
Growing up in a studious environment, Neha decided early on that she wanted to become an IAS officer through the UPSC exam.
Neha believes in setting clear goals and working tirelessly towards them. A clear goal paves the way for success.
