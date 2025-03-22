IAS Athar Aamir Khan: Is he younger than wife Mehreen Qazi?

Career
IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan of the 2016 batch is always in the headlines for his professional achievements as well as his personal life.
Athar, who secured All India Second Rank in UPSC CSE 2015, has created a distinct identity with his hard work and ability.
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's marriage to UPSC topper Tina Dabi was much talked about, but this relationship could not last long and both decided to separate.
After divorcing Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan married Doctor Mehreen Qazi in 2022. Mehreen is a resident of Srinagar and completed her medical studies abroad.
The pair of Athar and Mehreen is very much liked on social media. Both often share their beautiful pictures, on which fans shower a lot of love.
Many people have this question in their mind, what is the age difference between this couple? Is IAS Athar Aamir Khan younger than his wife in age? Know here.
Athar Aamir Khan was born on September 5, 1993 in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir and is currently 31 years and 6 months old.
Mehreen Qazi was born on January 20, 1993 in Srinagar and her current age is 32 years and 2 months.
Mehreen Qazi is 5 months and 16 days older than her husband Athar Aamir Khan. This slight age difference does not affect their relationship, but strengthens the bonding of both.
