Career

IAS Athar Aamir Khan: Is he younger than wife Mehreen Qazi?

IAS Athar Aamir Khan Stays in Headlines Regarding Personal Life

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan of the 2016 batch is always in the headlines for his professional achievements as well as his personal life.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan Was UPSC Second Topper in 2015

Athar, who secured All India Second Rank in UPSC CSE 2015, has created a distinct identity with his hard work and ability.

The Journey of Marriage and Divorce with Tina Dabi

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's marriage to UPSC topper Tina Dabi was much talked about, but this relationship could not last long and both decided to separate.

Starting a New Life with Mehreen Qazi

After divorcing Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan married Doctor Mehreen Qazi in 2022. Mehreen is a resident of Srinagar and completed her medical studies abroad.

Popular Couple on Social Media

The pair of Athar and Mehreen is very much liked on social media. Both often share their beautiful pictures, on which fans shower a lot of love.

Is Mehreen Qazi Older Than Athar Aamir Khan?

Many people have this question in their mind, what is the age difference between this couple? Is IAS Athar Aamir Khan younger than his wife in age? Know here.

Age of Athar Aamir Khan

Athar Aamir Khan was born on September 5, 1993 in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir and is currently 31 years and 6 months old.

Age of Mehreen Qazi

Mehreen Qazi was born on January 20, 1993 in Srinagar and her current age is 32 years and 2 months.

How Much Older is Mehreen Qazi Than Her Husband Athar Aamir Khan

Mehreen Qazi is 5 months and 16 days older than her husband Athar Aamir Khan. This slight age difference does not affect their relationship, but strengthens the bonding of both.

