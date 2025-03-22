9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour

Career
These 9 must-read books offer powerful insights into why people think, feel, and act the way they do.
Ariely reveals how factors like emotions, expectations, and social norms shape our choices in surprising ways.
Nobel laureate Kahneman introduces the two systems of thinking: fast, instinctive decision-making and slow, logical reasoning.
This book helps readers recognize and overcome biases, leading to smarter decision-making.
Goleman explains how emotional intelligence (EQ) is just as important as IQ for success in life and work.
Zimbardo studies how ordinary people can commit evil acts under certain social conditions. He sheds light on the power of authority, conformity, and dehumanization.
It helps readers recognize hidden patterns in social interactions.
This book is a deep dive into historical and psychological insights about human behaviour.
A must-read for understanding workplace motivation and personal growth.
A must-read for marketers, salespeople, and anyone interested in persuasion.
IQ Test: 7 Tricky Questions That Will Blow Your Mind, Are You Ready?
7 best universities to study History in India
MEXT: Fully funded Japanese scholarship for Indian students
Tricky IQ Test: 6 Questions Only Sharp Minds Can Solve