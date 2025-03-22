Career

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour

Image credits: Freepik

Do you want to learn about human psychology?

These 9 must-read books offer powerful insights into why people think, feel, and act the way they do.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely

Ariely reveals how factors like emotions, expectations, and social norms shape our choices in surprising ways.

Image credits: Getty

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Nobel laureate Kahneman introduces the two systems of thinking: fast, instinctive decision-making and slow, logical reasoning. 

Image credits: X

The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

This book helps readers recognize and overcome biases, leading to smarter decision-making.

Image credits: freepik

Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman

Goleman explains how emotional intelligence (EQ) is just as important as IQ for success in life and work. 
 

Image credits: Pexel

The Lucifer Effect by Philip Zimbardo

Zimbardo studies how ordinary people can commit evil acts under certain social conditions. He sheds light on the power of authority, conformity, and dehumanization.

Image credits: Freepik

Games People Play by Eric Berne

It helps readers recognize hidden patterns in social interactions.

Image credits: Freepik

The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene

This book is a deep dive into historical and psychological insights about human behaviour.

Image credits: Getty

Drive by Daniel Pink

A must-read for understanding workplace motivation and personal growth.

Image credits: Getty

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert Cialdini

A must-read for marketers, salespeople, and anyone interested in persuasion.

Image credits: Getty

