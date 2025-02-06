How to study smart, not hard: Tips for CBSE students

Career
Prepare well for your board exams
CBSE board exams are approaching. By following smart study strategies, you can achieve better results without overloading yourself with unnecessary effort.
Plan your study schedule in advance. Divide your time between subjects based on their difficulty level and your strengths.
Identify high-weightage topics from PYQs and focus more on them. By prioritising key areas, you can make the most out of your study time.
Engage in active learning methods such as summarising, teaching the concept to someone else, or practising problems. This improves retention and understanding.
Solving previous year’s question papers and sample papers will help you get familiar with the exam pattern and improve time management.
Break your study time into shorter, focused sessions (e.g., 45–50 minutes of study followed by a 10-minute break). This helps prevent burnout.
Make sure to revise your notes frequently, focusing on key concepts and formulas, so that you’re always well-prepared.
A healthy body and mind are essential for effective studying. Ensure you get enough sleep, eat nutritious food, and exercise regularly to stay energized and focused.
