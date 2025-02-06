Career

How to study smart, not hard: Tips for CBSE students

Prepare well for your board exams

Study Strategies

CBSE board exams are approaching. By following smart study strategies, you can achieve better results without overloading yourself with unnecessary effort.

Create a Timetable

Plan your study schedule in advance. Divide your time between subjects based on their difficulty level and your strengths. 

Focus on Important Topics and Chapters

Identify high-weightage topics from PYQs and focus more on them. By prioritising key areas, you can make the most out of your study time.

Use Active Learning Techniques

Engage in active learning methods such as summarising, teaching the concept to someone else, or practising problems. This improves retention and understanding.

Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers

Solving previous year’s question papers and sample papers will help you get familiar with the exam pattern and improve time management.

Take Short, Focused Study Sessions

Break your study time into shorter, focused sessions (e.g., 45–50 minutes of study followed by a 10-minute break). This helps prevent burnout.

Revise Regularly

Make sure to revise your notes frequently, focusing on key concepts and formulas, so that you’re always well-prepared.

Stay Healthy and Rested

A healthy body and mind are essential for effective studying. Ensure you get enough sleep, eat nutritious food, and exercise regularly to stay energized and focused.

