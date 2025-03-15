Career Guide: How to become an animator in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to help you become an animator in India after completing class 12th.
While animation does not require a specific stream, choosing Computer Science can be beneficial.
You can enrol in degree, diploma, or certificate courses in animation. Some popular options include: BSc in Animation, BA in Animation, VFX BDes in Animation and more.
To become a skilled animator, master industry-standard tools like: Adobe Animate and After Effects, Autodesk Maya & Blender etc.
Create short animation clips, character designs, and storyboards. Participate in internships or freelance projects to gain hands-on experience.
You can specialize in areas like: 2D Animation (Cartoons, Web Series), 3D Animation (Movies, Gaming, VR), Motion Graphics (Advertising, Digital Media) etc.
After completing your training, apply for jobs in Animation Studios, Gaming Companies, Film & Television Production Houses, and more.
