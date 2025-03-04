Career

Career Guide: How to make a perfect study plan for SBI PO exam

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide

SBI PO will begin from March 8, 2025. Here are some study tips that can help you score high marks in the exam. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Understand the exam pattern and syllabus

Go through the SBI PO exam pattern (Prelims, Mains, and Interview) and syllabus thoroughly.

Image credits: Getty

Focus on key subjects

Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Aptitude.

Image credits: Getty

Set a realistic study schedule

Divide your time between different sections, giving more focus to weaker areas.

Image credits: Getty

Study material

Refer to standard books like Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal and Banking Awareness by Arihant. Follow online resources, YouTube videos, and mock test series.

Image credits: Getty

Mock tests & PYQs

Take regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy. Solve previous years' question papers to understand the difficulty level.

Image credits: Getty

Time management

Develop a strategy to attempt questions within the time limit. SBI PO has a negative marking system, so avoid doing guesswork. 

Image credits: Getty

Current affairs

Read newspapers (The Hindu, Indian Express) and follow banking awareness updates.

Image credits: Getty

Must-read books on time management for career success

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? Know her education, career & family details

Top 7 fashion design institutes in India for aspiring designers