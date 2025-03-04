Career Guide: How to make a perfect study plan for SBI PO exam

Career
SBI PO will begin from March 8, 2025. Here are some study tips that can help you score high marks in the exam.
Go through the SBI PO exam pattern (Prelims, Mains, and Interview) and syllabus thoroughly.
Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Aptitude.
Divide your time between different sections, giving more focus to weaker areas.
Refer to standard books like Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal and Banking Awareness by Arihant. Follow online resources, YouTube videos, and mock test series.
Take regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy. Solve previous years' question papers to understand the difficulty level.
Develop a strategy to attempt questions within the time limit. SBI PO has a negative marking system, so avoid doing guesswork.
Read newspapers (The Hindu, Indian Express) and follow banking awareness updates.
