Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Want to become a lawyer in India?

Follow this simple guide to learn about entrance exams and educational qualifications to become a lawyer after 12th. 
 

Law entrance exam

Most top law schools require entrance exams such as CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), AILET (for NLU Delhi), LSAT India, or state-level law entrance tests for admission.
 

Law course

After completing class 12th and clearing the entrance exam, you can pursue a 5-year integrated law course like BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, or BSc LLB.
 

University

Choose a recognized university or National Law University (NLU) to gain quality education
 

Internships and training

Gain hands-on experience by interning with law firms, senior advocates, corporate legal departments, or NGOs
 

Bar Council of India

After completing the law degree, register with the State Bar Council and pass the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) to become a licensed advocate.
 

Career

Pursue a career in your preferred field like criminal law, corporate law, civil law, human rights law, or cyber law.

