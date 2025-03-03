Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about entrance exams and educational qualifications to become a lawyer after 12th.
Most top law schools require entrance exams such as CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), AILET (for NLU Delhi), LSAT India, or state-level law entrance tests for admission.
After completing class 12th and clearing the entrance exam, you can pursue a 5-year integrated law course like BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, or BSc LLB.
Choose a recognized university or National Law University (NLU) to gain quality education
Gain hands-on experience by interning with law firms, senior advocates, corporate legal departments, or NGOs
After completing the law degree, register with the State Bar Council and pass the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) to become a licensed advocate.
Pursue a career in your preferred field like criminal law, corporate law, civil law, human rights law, or cyber law.
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? Know her education, career & family details
Top 7 fashion design institutes in India for aspiring designers
What after a degree in Economics? Career paths to consider
Career Guide: How to become a Cybersecurity Expert in India after 12th