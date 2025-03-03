Career
Women's Day is a day to celebrate women's achievements. On this occasion, when we talk about the most powerful women in India's finance industry, Madhabi Puri Buch comes first.
Learn the story of Madhabi on Women's Day. Who created 3 records simultaneously. Became SEBI's first woman chairperson, youngest, and first head from a corporate background.
Madhabi Puri Buch created history on March 1, 2022, by becoming the first woman chairperson of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
SEBI chiefs were largely IAS officials. However, Madhabi was the first corporate chairperson. She was also the youngest officer in this capacity.
Madhabi was born in Mumbai in 1966 to a business executive and a political science professor. She was homeschooled and interested in maths and money from infancy.
Studied at Fort Convent School in Mumbai and Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi. Graduated in Maths from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and did MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
At the age of 18, Madhabi got engaged to Dhaval Buch, who later became the Director in Hindustan Unilever. Even after getting married at the age of 21,
Madhabi and her husband were present at the Taj Hotel. During that horrific attack, she showed courage and understanding and managed to escape safely.
Joined ICICI Bank in 1989. Here, in 12 years, she reached senior positions like Head of Marketing, Product Development, and Operations Head.
Tightening the rules of FPI, bringing fast equity settlement process and reaching mutual funds to more people as SEBI chief were among the major decisions of Madhabi Puri Buch.
As SEBI chief, Madhabi was also accused of Conflict of Interest, the Hindenburg report stated that her husband Dhaval Buch had stake in foreign companies. Which she denied.
The story of Madhabi Puri Buch is an inspiration for every woman who wants to move forward by balancing career and family.
Under the leadership of Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI saw many major reforms and she became a symbol of 'powerful change' for women in the Indian financial sector.
