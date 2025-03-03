Career

Must-read books on time management for career success

Do you have trouble multi-tasking and managing time?

Here are five books on time management that will help you become productive at work. 
 

Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman

This book encourages readers to focus on what truly matters instead of chasing endless productivity.
 

First Things First by Stephen Covey, A Merrill, & Rebecca Merrill

This book teaches you how to prioritize tasks based on values rather than just checking off a to-do list.

Manage Your Day-to-Day by Jocelyn K Glei

Learn how to structure your daily routine, eliminate distractions, and enhance creativity for long-term career growth.

Getting Things Done by David Allen

This book introduces the GTD (Getting Things Done) method, helping you organize tasks efficiently and reduce mental clutter.

The Now Habit by Neil Fiore

This book provides practical strategies for breaking the cycle of delay.

