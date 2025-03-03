Must-read books on time management for career success

Career
Here are five books on time management that will help you become productive at work.
This book encourages readers to focus on what truly matters instead of chasing endless productivity.
This book teaches you how to prioritize tasks based on values rather than just checking off a to-do list.
Learn how to structure your daily routine, eliminate distractions, and enhance creativity for long-term career growth.
This book introduces the GTD (Getting Things Done) method, helping you organize tasks efficiently and reduce mental clutter.
This book provides practical strategies for breaking the cycle of delay.
