Top 7 fashion design institutes in India for aspiring designers

Career
These NIFT institutes are the best choices for aspiring designers looking to make a mark in the fashion industry. Let’s explore them.
NIFT Delhi is known for its top-notch faculty, industry collaborations, and excellent placement opportunities.
NIFT Mumbai offers a vibrant fashion ecosystem with strong industry exposure and internships.
NIFT Bangalore provides hands-on experience in design and technology.
NIFT Hyderabad is leading institute with advanced design labs, textile research facilities, and collaborations with national and international fashion brands.
NIFT Chennai offers students diverse career opportunities with a strong focus on design sustainability.
NIFT Gandhinagar is renowned for its expertise in fashion management, textile design, and emerging technologies.
NIFT Kolkata provides exposure to both contemporary and traditional design techniques.
