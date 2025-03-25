Career

Genius Challenge: 10 Tricky Questions for the Truly Intelligent

10 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 10 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your brain power to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are given at the end.

Tricky Logic Question: 1

What is something that can run but has no legs?

(A) Car

(B) Clock 

(C) Train

(D) Fan

Who Will Be the Topper? (Bonus Tricky Question) Question: 2

A woman points to her son and says, "The mother of this boy is the daughter-in-law of my father-in-law." What is the boy's relationship to woman?

(A) Son 

(B) Nephew

(C) Mom

Logical Reasoning Question: 3

A man is facing south. He turns 90° to his left, then 180° to his right, and then 90° to his left. Which direction is he facing now?

(A) North

(B) South

(C) West

(D) East

Tricky Maths Question: 4

How many numbers between 1 and 100 contain the digit ‘9’?

(A) 10

(B) 19

(C) 20

(D) 21

Coding-Decoding Question: 5

If TABLE is coded as UCDNG, how will CHAIR be coded?

(A) DKCLT

(B) EJCKT

(C) FKEMT

(D) GKFMT

Brain Teaser Question: 6

What is a word that is written and read the same in both Hindi and English?

(A) MOM

(B) WOW

(C) RADAR

(D) NUN

Logical Reasoning Question: 7

A man told his friend, "5 days ago, it was Monday." What day will it be 3 days from now?

(A) Saturday

(B) Sunday

(C) Monday

(D) Tuesday

Bonus Tricky Question: 8

Which month has 28 days?

(A) February

(B) January

(C) All months

(D) March

Number Puzzle Question: 9

A truck travels one km at a speed of 10km/h. But on the way back, it comes at a speed of 15km/h. What will be its avg speed?

(A) 12.5 km/h

(B) 13 km/h

(C) 12 km/h

(D) 11.5 km/h

Word Mystery Question: 10

Name a word that contains 100 letters?

(A) Century

(B) Hundred

(C) Score

(D) Tonne

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Ans- (B) Clock

2 Ans- (A) Son

3 Ans- (A) North

4 Ans- (B) 19

5 Ans- B) EJCKT

6 Ans- (A) MOM

7 Ans- B) Sunday

8 Ans- (C) All months

9 Ans- C) 12 km/h

10 Ans- (A) Century

