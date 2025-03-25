Career

5 passive income ideas to earn money while you sleep

Career Growth

Want more sources of income? Check out these five ways for making passive income

Create and sell an online course

If you're skilled in a particular field, create an online course on platforms like Udemy or others and earn money every time someone enrols.
 

Start a blog or YouTube channel

Start writing blogs or uploading YouTube videos. Monetize your content through ads, sponsorships, or affiliate marketing.
 

Write and sell an eBook

If you have a flair for writing, write an eBook. Once published on platforms like Amazon Kindle, it can keep generating sales.
 

Create and sell digital products

Create and sell printables, stock photos, design templates, or music on marketplaces like Etsy, Shutterstock, etc.
 

Invest in Dividend Stocks

Buy shares of companies that pay regular dividends. This will earn you passive income without needing to sell your stocks.

