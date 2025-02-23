Career

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Career change

Changing your career in your 30s can seem daunting. But it’s not impossible. Read these essential points to understand how you can make a career shift. 
 

How to Start

Understand why you want to leave your current career. Is it because it no longer brings you satisfaction, or are you looking to make a complete career change?

Assess Your Skills and Interests

Take time to evaluate your skills, and passions. Identify what excites you and aligns with your long-term career goals.

Research New Career Options

Understand the skills, qualifications, and job market trends to ensure that the career change will lead to better opportunities and growth.

Invest in Learning and Upskilling

Take courses, attend workshops, or earn certifications relevant to the new career you’re pursuing. 

Build a Strong Network

Network with professionals in your desired field. Attend industry events, join online communities, and seek mentorship to gain insights and support.

Start Small and Gain Experience

Consider starting with a part-time job, freelance work, or an internship in the new field. 

Prepare Financially

A career change may involve a temporary pay cut or the need for further education. Save up for future financial expenses to avoid stress.

Stay Patient and Persistent

Changing careers in your 30s may take time, so be patient with the process. Remain persistent and stay adaptable.

