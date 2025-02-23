How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Career
Changing your career in your 30s can seem daunting. But it’s not impossible. Read these essential points to understand how you can make a career shift.
Understand why you want to leave your current career. Is it because it no longer brings you satisfaction, or are you looking to make a complete career change?
Take time to evaluate your skills, and passions. Identify what excites you and aligns with your long-term career goals.
Understand the skills, qualifications, and job market trends to ensure that the career change will lead to better opportunities and growth.
Take courses, attend workshops, or earn certifications relevant to the new career you’re pursuing.
Network with professionals in your desired field. Attend industry events, join online communities, and seek mentorship to gain insights and support.
Consider starting with a part-time job, freelance work, or an internship in the new field.
A career change may involve a temporary pay cut or the need for further education. Save up for future financial expenses to avoid stress.
Changing careers in your 30s may take time, so be patient with the process. Remain persistent and stay adaptable.
