How to become a software developer in India after 12th

Want to become a software developer?

Follow this simple guide to learn about the educational requirements to become a software developer in India after 12th.
 

Choose the Right Stream in 12th

Complete class 12th with essential subjects like Computer Science or IT. This will help you gain a foundational understanding of software development.

Bachelor's Degree

Enrol in a BTech (Computer Science) or BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) course. These degrees provide essential knowledge and skills for software development.

Learn Programming Languages

If you choose to pursue a BCA, it would be beneficial to pursue an MCA as well. 

Internships and Work Experience

Apply for internships with software companies to gain hands-on experience. You can also create your own portfolio showcasing your expertise. 

Stay Updated with Technology Trends

Follow tech blogs, online courses, and attend webinars to keep up with new tools, programming languages, and trends in the software development field.

Prepare for Job Interviews

Once you have the required skills and projects, apply for jobs. Practice algorithm and data structure problems. Also, improve your problem-solving abilities.

