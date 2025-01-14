Career

From IPS to IAS: Meet Haryana's Divya Mittal who cracked UPSC twice

Who is IAS Divya Mittal?

Divya Mittal is an IAS officer from Haryana who cracked the UPSC exam twice. She is currently the District Magistrate (DM) of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

Divya Mittal's Education and Early Career

After her schooling, Divya pursued a B.Tech from IIT and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. She then worked at JP Morgan in London.

Fulfilling the Dream of Becoming an IAS

Divya left her London job and returned to India. She started preparing and became an IPS officer in 2012. She appeared again in 2013 and secured 68th rank, becoming an IAS.

Divya Mittal's Advice to UPSC Aspirants

While preparing for UPSC, it is most important to focus on the goal. In an interview, she said, “If you want to pass an exam, first distance yourself from your phone.”

Tips for UPSC Preparation

Divya's approach to UPSC preparation was to study in short, focused sessions. Take a 15-minute break after each session to refresh your mind.

Morning Preparation is Key

Divya considered the morning period the best for studying. She suggested that the morning time is full of freshness, so study during this time first.

Work Experience in Different Districts

Divya Mittal has worked as District Magistrate in districts like Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Basti, gaining extensive experience in administrative work.

Hard work, focus are essential

Divya's story shows that hard work, focus, and efforts in the right direction can help achieve any goal.

