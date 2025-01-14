From IPS to IAS: Meet Haryana's Divya Mittal who cracked UPSC twice

Career
Divya Mittal is an IAS officer from Haryana who cracked the UPSC exam twice. She is currently the District Magistrate (DM) of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.
After her schooling, Divya pursued a B.Tech from IIT and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. She then worked at JP Morgan in London.
Divya left her London job and returned to India. She started preparing and became an IPS officer in 2012. She appeared again in 2013 and secured 68th rank, becoming an IAS.
While preparing for UPSC, it is most important to focus on the goal. In an interview, she said, “If you want to pass an exam, first distance yourself from your phone.”
Divya's approach to UPSC preparation was to study in short, focused sessions. Take a 15-minute break after each session to refresh your mind.
Divya considered the morning period the best for studying. She suggested that the morning time is full of freshness, so study during this time first.
Divya Mittal has worked as District Magistrate in districts like Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Basti, gaining extensive experience in administrative work.
Divya's story shows that hard work, focus, and efforts in the right direction can help achieve any goal.
IAS Neha Byadwal UPSC Journey: Meet one of India's youngest female IAS
SSC to Defense Services-10 amazing Government Jobs Without a Degree
Arvind Kejriwal life FACT: From IIT JEE Rank to IIT college and more
Trichy schools, colleges shut on January 10 for THIS reason