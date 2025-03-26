Career

Less Than 50% in 12th? No Worries! Best Career Options Await

Less Than 50% in 12th Board? Still Many Great Career Options Available

If you have scored less than 50% in the 12th board, there is no need to worry. A good job and a great career are not only made by getting admission to top colleges.

Can Build a Great Career Despite Low Marks in Board Exams

There are many courses in which admission can be taken despite low marks and a great career can be built. Learn about some such great career options.

Air Hostess / Cabin Crew

If you like to travel and want to work with a glamorous lifestyle, then Air Hostess or Cabin Crew is a great career option.

Many Aviation Academies Offer Training

To go into this field, good communication skills, confidence and professional behavior are essential. Many aviation academies provide training for this course.

Photography and Cinematography

If you love handling a camera and creating art, photography and cinematography can be great career options. Institutes like FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata offer courses. 

Web Designing

If you have creative design and technical skills, you can build a great future in web designing. Many institutions also offer BSc and BDS degree courses in this field.

Fashion Designing

If you are fond of new trends and designing, then you can step into the fashion industry. This is a creative field, where a very good career can be made based on your skills.

Event Management

Big firms, music concerts, and wedding planners hire event management companies. If you love organizing and management, this can be a great career option. 

Performing Arts - Acting, Dance, Music and Theater

Animation and VFX

The demand for animation and VFX is rising in films and digital media. If you're passionate about graphics and visual effects, this field offers great career opportunities. 

Low Marks Are Not a Barrier to Career!

Scoring below 50% in 12th isn't a problem. Many fields don’t require high marks. Focus on choosing the right course based on your interest and talent for a great career. 

