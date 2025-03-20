Career Guide: What is Ethical Hacking? Exploring job opportunities

Career
Curious about Ethical Hacking? Learn about job opportunities here.
Ethical hacking involves hacking into computers and networks legally. This is done for cybersecurity and other legal purposes.
To become an ethical hacker, you will need expertise in programming, networking, cryptography, penetration testing, and cybersecurity tools.
A degree in computer science, cybersecurity, or IT can be beneficial. However, many ethical hackers gain expertise through online courses.
Various industries and government departments hire ethical hackers as penetration testers, security analysts, cybersecurity consultants, vulnerability assessors, etc.
Ethical hackers are in demand across sectors like IT, banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and government agencies, ensuring secure data and systems against cyber threats.
Salary for an entry-level job can range between Rs 3-6 LPA.
With increasing cyber threats, the demand for ethical hackers is growing rapidly. Ethical hacking is a promising career choice.
IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Tricky Questions That 99% Fail?
Sunita Williams' Major Achievements: Check out her award wins
Cheapest MBBS Abroad & Degree Validity in India Explained
Career Guide: What is the GATE exam for in India?