Career Guide: What is Ethical Hacking? Exploring job opportunities

Image credits: FRREPIK

Curious about Ethical Hacking? Learn about job opportunities here. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Ethical Hacking

Ethical hacking involves hacking into computers and networks legally. This is done for cybersecurity and other legal purposes.
 

Image credits: Getty

Skills

To become an ethical hacker, you will need expertise in programming, networking, cryptography, penetration testing, and cybersecurity tools. 
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Education

A degree in computer science, cybersecurity, or IT can be beneficial. However, many ethical hackers gain expertise through online courses.
 

Image credits: Getty

Job Roles

Various industries and government departments hire ethical hackers as penetration testers, security analysts, cybersecurity consultants, vulnerability assessors, etc.
 

Image credits: Getty

Industries

Ethical hackers are in demand across sectors like IT, banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and government agencies, ensuring secure data and systems against cyber threats.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Salary

Salary for an entry-level job can range between Rs 3-6 LPA.
 

Image credits: Getty

Future Scope

With increasing cyber threats, the demand for ethical hackers is growing rapidly. Ethical hacking is a promising career choice.

Image credits: Pexels

