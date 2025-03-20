Career

IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Tricky Questions That 99% Fail?

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By solving these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.

Direction Test Question: 1

A man goes 5 km north, then 3 km east, then 2 km south. How far is he from the starting point?

(A) 6 km

(B) 4 km

(C) 5 km

(D) 3 km

Seating Arrangement Question: 2

A, B, C, D, E are sitting in a row. B is to left of A, but not at the edge. C is to right of D, and E is to right of C. Who is sitting at the far right?

(A) A

(B) B

(C) C

(D) E

Logical Puzzle Question: 3

There were three doctors who were Rohan's brothers, but Rohan had no brothers. How is this possible?

(A) All stepbrothers

(B) All friends

(C) All women

(D) This is not possible

Clock Puzzle Question: 4

If the time on a clock is 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands?

(A) 0°

(B) 7.5°

(C) 22.5°

(D) 30°

Coding-Decoding Question: 5

If "APPLE" is written as "ELPPA", how will "MANGO" be written?

(A) GNOMA

(B) OGNAM

(C) ONMAG

(D) GNAMO

Word Puzzle Question: 6

Which word has the same meaning when read backward?

(A) Garland

(B) Ram

(C) Kanak

(D) Palat

Number Puzzle Question: 7

1, 3, 6, 10, 15, ? What will be the next number?

(A) 20

(B) 21

(C) 22

(D) 24

Tricky Math Puzzle Question: 8

If 8 + 2 = 16106, 5 + 4 = 2091, then 6 + 3 = ?

(A) 189

(B) 1899

(C) 1893

(D) 18189

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Ans: (B) 4 km

2 Ans: (D) E

3 Ans: (C) They were all women

4 Ans: (C) 7.5°

5 Ans: (B) OGNAM

6 Ans: (C) Kanak

7 Ans: (B) 21

8 Ans: (C) 1893

