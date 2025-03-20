IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Tricky Questions That 99% Fail?

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By solving these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.
A man goes 5 km north, then 3 km east, then 2 km south. How far is he from the starting point?
(A) 6 km
(B) 4 km
(C) 5 km
(D) 3 km
A, B, C, D, E are sitting in a row. B is to left of A, but not at the edge. C is to right of D, and E is to right of C. Who is sitting at the far right?
(A) A
(B) B
(C) C
(D) E
There were three doctors who were Rohan's brothers, but Rohan had no brothers. How is this possible?
(A) All stepbrothers
(B) All friends
(C) All women
(D) This is not possible
If the time on a clock is 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands?
(A) 0°
(B) 7.5°
(C) 22.5°
(D) 30°
If "APPLE" is written as "ELPPA", how will "MANGO" be written?
(A) GNOMA
(B) OGNAM
(C) ONMAG
(D) GNAMO
Which word has the same meaning when read backward?
(A) Garland
(B) Ram
(C) Kanak
(D) Palat
1, 3, 6, 10, 15, ? What will be the next number?
(A) 20
(B) 21
(C) 22
(D) 24
If 8 + 2 = 16106, 5 + 4 = 2091, then 6 + 3 = ?
(A) 189
(B) 1899
(C) 1893
(D) 18189
1 Ans: (B) 4 km
2 Ans: (D) E
3 Ans: (C) They were all women
4 Ans: (C) 7.5°
5 Ans: (B) OGNAM
6 Ans: (C) Kanak
7 Ans: (B) 21
8 Ans: (C) 1893
