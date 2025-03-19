Cheapest MBBS Abroad & Degree Validity in India Explained

Career
MBBS studies in India are becoming very expensive, leading thousands of students to go abroad every year.
If you also dream of becoming a doctor, find out where you can get a good medical education at a low cost.
If you take PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) in 12th grade, you must dream of becoming a doctor. But for this, it is necessary to pass a tough exam like NEET.
The cheapest and best medical college in India is AIIMS Delhi. But if someone wants to do MBBS from a private medical college, they may have to spend around ₹1 crore.
Due to such expensive studies, thousands of Indian students go abroad every year to get an MBBS degree. Find out where you can study medicine abroad at the lowest cost.
In the Philippines, MBBS studies can be completed for around ₹20 to 22 lakh. This is one of the most affordable options.
MBBS can be done in Russia and China for ₹28 to 30 lakh. At the same time, MBBS studies can be completed in Kazakhstan for ₹25 lakh.
If you want to become a doctor in India after doing MBBS from abroad, you will have to follow some important rules, otherwise you will not get recognition.
If pursuing an MBBS abroad, the course must be at least 4.5 years, with a mandatory 12-month internship. It must be completed within 10 years, and the degree should be in English.
The course of study done abroad should be equivalent to the MBBS course in India, which includes general medicine, surgery, pediatrics, mental health and gynecology.
Practical training in clinical subjects should be provided during the internship. Passing the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) is mandatory to practice in India.
