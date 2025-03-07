Career Guide: Top 7 animation and VFX colleges in India

Career
Here are seven best institutions in India that offer excellent bachelor's and master’s programmes in these fields.
Master’s in Animation
Offers excellent curriculum and industry-standard tools.
Bachelor’s in Animation
Renowned for providing a dynamic career to students.
Perfect for gaining practical training in animation, VFX, and gaming.
A great choice for aspiring animators and designers.
Provides specialized training in animation, VFX, and multimedia
Prepares students for careers in gaming, film, and television.
Provides exposure to real-world projects.
What after a Bachelor’s in Psychology? Exploring career options
Who is Srushti Deshmukh? Meet IAS officer cracked UPSC in 1st attempt
Career Guide: How to become an AI Engineer in India after 12th
Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India