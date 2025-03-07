Career

Career Guide: Top 7 animation and VFX colleges in India

Career in animation and visual effects (VFX)

Here are seven best institutions in India that offer excellent bachelor's and master’s programmes in these fields. 
 

Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), New Delhi

Master’s in Animation

Offers excellent curriculum and industry-standard tools.
 

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Nadia

Bachelor’s in Animation

Renowned for providing a dynamic career to students.
 

Amity University, Noida

Bachelor’s in Animation

Perfect for gaining practical training in animation, VFX, and gaming.
 

Loyola College, Chennai

Bachelor’s in Animation

A great choice for aspiring animators and designers.
 

Chandigarh University (CU), Chandigarh

Bachelor’s in Animation

Provides specialized training in animation, VFX, and multimedia
 

Amity University, Mumbai

Bachelor’s in Animation

Prepares students for careers in gaming, film, and television.
 

Sharda University, Greater Noida

Bachelor’s in Animation

Provides exposure to real-world projects.

