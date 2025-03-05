Career

Career Guide: How to become an AI Engineer in India after 12th

Do you want to make a career in AI engineering?

If you aspire to become an AI Engineer after completing class 12, follow these steps.
 

Class 12th

Opt for Science (PCM or PCMB) with subjects like Mathematics and Computer Science.

Bachelor’s Degree

Enrol in a BTech/BE in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Science, or Data Science.

Universities

Pursuing bachelor’s degree from top colleges like IITs, NITs, IIITs, BITS Pilani, and VIT can give you an edge. 
 

Learn Programming Languages & AI Tools

Master key programming languages like Python, Java, C++, and R. Learn Data Science, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) concepts.
 

Gain Practical Experience with Projects & Internships

Participate in internships, hackathons, and AI competitions (like Kaggle, Google AI Challenge).

Consider Higher Studies or AI Certifications

Pursue an MTech/MS in AI, Machine Learning, or Data Science for advanced roles. You can also take industry-recognized AI certifications.

Apply Jobs

Career paths include AI Engineer, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and NLP Engineer.

