Career Guide: How to become an AI Engineer in India after 12th

Career
If you aspire to become an AI Engineer after completing class 12, follow these steps.
Opt for Science (PCM or PCMB) with subjects like Mathematics and Computer Science.
Enrol in a BTech/BE in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Science, or Data Science.
Pursuing bachelor’s degree from top colleges like IITs, NITs, IIITs, BITS Pilani, and VIT can give you an edge.
Master key programming languages like Python, Java, C++, and R. Learn Data Science, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) concepts.
Participate in internships, hackathons, and AI competitions (like Kaggle, Google AI Challenge).
Pursue an MTech/MS in AI, Machine Learning, or Data Science for advanced roles. You can also take industry-recognized AI certifications.
Career paths include AI Engineer, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and NLP Engineer.
Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India
Foreign Language institutes: Government institutes, courses in India
What after a humanities degree? Top careers for arts graduates
Career Guide: How to become a UI/UX Designer in India after 12th