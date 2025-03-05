Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India

Career
Explore these five universities renowned for their excellence in research.
Home to the Department of Physics and Centre for Excellence in Quantum Technology.
Home to the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication, and Computing (CQuICC).
One of the best IITs for Physics and Quantum Mechanics research.
Known for its strong mathematical physics and quantum theory programmes.
Offers quality research programmes in Quantum Information Theory, Quantum Optics, and High-Energy Physics.
Academia & Research, Quantum Computing & AI, Data Science & Cryptography, Nanotechnology & Semiconductor Industry, etc.
