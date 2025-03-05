Career

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India

Passionate about Quantum Mechanics?

Explore these five universities renowned for their excellence in research.
 

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Home to the Department of Physics and Centre for Excellence in Quantum Technology.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Home to the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication, and Computing (CQuICC).

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

One of the best IITs for Physics and Quantum Mechanics research.
 

Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI)

Known for its strong mathematical physics and quantum theory programmes.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Offers quality research programmes in Quantum Information Theory, Quantum Optics, and High-Energy Physics.

Career Opportunities

Academia & Research, Quantum Computing & AI, Data Science & Cryptography, Nanotechnology & Semiconductor Industry, etc.

