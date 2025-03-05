Who is Srushti Deshmukh? Meet IAS officer cracked UPSC in 1st attempt

Career
Only a select few not only pass the UPSC exam in their first attempt but also secure a top rank. One such inspiring story is that of IAS Srushti Deshmukh.
IAS Srushti Deshmukh from Bhopal surprised everyone by securing All India Rank 5 in her first attempt in 2018.
Srushti Deshmukh was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on March 28, 1996. Her father is an engineer in the private sector, while her mother is a school teacher.
She secured 10 CGPA in 10th from Carmel Convent School, Bhopal, and 93% in 12th. Then, she graduated in Chemical Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (2018).
To pass the tough UPSC exam in the first attempt, Srushti did not rely on coaching classes but trusted herself and did self-study.
She made reading the newspaper daily, watching parliamentary debates, and Rajya Sabha TV programs a part of her routine, which strengthened her current affairs, analytical skills.
After a year of hard work, Srushti Deshmukh cracked UPSC CSE in her first attempt in 2018. She scored 895 in the mains exam and 173 in the interview and secured All India Rank 5.
During her IAS training at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, Srushti Deshmukh met IAS Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gowda. Friendship grew, and both got married in April 2022.
Currently, IAS Srushti Deshmukh Gowda is serving as the CEO of Zila Panchayat in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh. She was assigned this responsibility on July 25, 2023.
Not only in the administrative service but also on social media, IAS Srushti Deshmukh is quite popular. She has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
Srushti Deshmukh's story is a lesson for every UPSC aspirant that if prepared with the right strategy and hard work, great success can be achieved even without coaching.
