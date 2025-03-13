IQ Test: Can you solve these 9 tricky questions like a topper?

Career
Try these 9 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, math, and blood relations. Answers at the end!
Write in dictionary order:
A) RAIN, RIVER, ROCK, ROAD, ROOF
B) RAIN, ROAD, ROCK, ROOF, RIVER
C) RAIN, RIVER, ROAD, ROCK, ROOF
D) RAIN, RIVER, ROCK, ROOF, ROAD
After multiplying a number by 3 and adding 15, the answer is 48. What is the number?
A) 11
B) 12
C) 13
D) 14
If A + B = C, C × D = E, and E - F = G, then what is the value of G if A = 4, B = 6, D = 3, F = 5?
A) 25
B) 27
C) 29
D) 31
A person went 5 km north, then 3 km east, and then 5 km south. How far is he from the starting point?
A) 3 km
B) 5 km
C) 4 km
D) 6 km
Which of the following numbers is not a square number?
A) 121
B) 144
C) 169
D) 170
If MANGO is written as NBOHP, then how will APPLE be written?
A) BQQMF
B) BPPKF
C) BQQKF
D) BPPLE
A says, "B is the sister of the only son of my mother." What is B's relationship to A?
A) Sister
B) Aunt
C) Niece
D) Mother
2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42
A) 30
B) 28
C) 32
D) 36
How many times do the hands of a clock form a straight line after 12 o'clock?
A) 11 times
B) 22 times
C) 24 times
D) 44 times
1 Answer: D)
2 Answer: C) 11
3 Answer: B) 27
4 Answer: A) 3 km
5 Answer: D) 170
6 Answer: A) BQQMF
7 Answer: A) Sister
8 Answer: B) 30
9 Answer: B) 22 times
