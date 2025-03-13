Career

IQ Test: Can you solve these 9 tricky questions like a topper?

9 Tricky IQ Questions

Try these 9 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, math, and blood relations. Answers at the end!

Word Puzzle Question: 1

Write in dictionary order:

A) RAIN, RIVER, ROCK, ROAD, ROOF

B) RAIN, ROAD, ROCK, ROOF, RIVER

C) RAIN, RIVER, ROAD, ROCK, ROOF

D) RAIN, RIVER, ROCK, ROOF, ROAD

Maths Puzzle Question: 2

After multiplying a number by 3 and adding 15, the answer is 48. What is the number?

A) 11

B) 12

C) 13

D) 14

Reasoning Puzzle Question: 3

If A + B = C, C × D = E, and E - F = G, then what is the value of G if A = 4, B = 6, D = 3, F = 5?

A) 25

B) 27

C) 29

D) 31

Direction Question Question: 4

A person went 5 km north, then 3 km east, and then 5 km south. How far is he from the starting point?

A) 3 km

B) 5 km

C) 4 km

D) 6 km

Square Puzzle Question: 5

Which of the following numbers is not a square number?

A) 121

B) 144

C) 169

D) 170

Coding-Decoding Question: 6

If MANGO is written as NBOHP, then how will APPLE be written?

A) BQQMF

B) BPPKF

C) BQQKF

D) BPPLE

Blood Relation Question: 7

A says, "B is the sister of the only son of my mother." What is B's relationship to A?

A) Sister

B) Aunt

C) Niece

D) Mother

Number Series Question: 8

2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42

A) 30

B) 28

C) 32

D) 36

Time and Clock Puzzle Question: 9

How many times do the hands of a clock form a straight line after 12 o'clock?

A) 11 times

B) 22 times

C) 24 times

D) 44 times

Correct answers

1 Answer: D) 

2 Answer: C) 11

3 Answer: B) 27

4 Answer: A) 3 km

5 Answer: D) 170

6 Answer: A) BQQMF

7 Answer: A) Sister

8 Answer: B) 30

9 Answer: B) 22 times

Test Your IQ: 8 Tricky Questions with Answers for Competitive Exams

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

7 bizarre college courses you won’t believe exist

7 lucrative careers that didn’t exist a decade ago