Career

Career Guide: How to become a UI/UX Designer in India after 12th

Want to become a UI/UX Designer?

Follow this simple guide to learn about educational qualifications and experience required to become a UI/UX Designer in India. 
 

Class 12th studies

You can complete class 12th with any stream, however, subjects like Computer Science might give you an advantage. 

Graduation

Pursue a bachelor's degree or diploma in UI/UX Design. A popular course is BSc in Multimedia & Web Design. Certifications include UI/UX (Google, Coursera, Udemy).

Essential tools

Gain hands-on experience with industry tools like Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, InVision, and Photoshop.

Skills

Learn basic coding. Practice design thinking and problem solving. 
 

Build a portfolio

Apply for internships. Work on freelance projects to showcase your work and build a strong portfolio. 

Certifications

Take UI/UX certifications from Google UX Design, Interaction Design Foundation (IDF), or HCI courses to boost credibility

Experience

Apply for jobs at reputed companies. Start working as a junior designer and find your niche during the journey.

