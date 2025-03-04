Career Guide: How to become a UI/UX Designer in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about educational qualifications and experience required to become a UI/UX Designer in India.
You can complete class 12th with any stream, however, subjects like Computer Science might give you an advantage.
Pursue a bachelor's degree or diploma in UI/UX Design. A popular course is BSc in Multimedia & Web Design. Certifications include UI/UX (Google, Coursera, Udemy).
Gain hands-on experience with industry tools like Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, InVision, and Photoshop.
Learn basic coding. Practice design thinking and problem solving.
Apply for internships. Work on freelance projects to showcase your work and build a strong portfolio.
Take UI/UX certifications from Google UX Design, Interaction Design Foundation (IDF), or HCI courses to boost credibility
Apply for jobs at reputed companies. Start working as a junior designer and find your niche during the journey.
Career Guide: How to make a perfect study plan for SBI PO exam
Must-read books on time management for career success
Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? Know her education, career & family details