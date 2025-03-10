Career

Career growth: 7 best online resources to excel at public speaking

TED Talks (ted.com)

Learn from expert speakers by watching inspiring TED Talks that showcase effective storytelling, and body language.
 

Toastmasters International (toastmasters.org)

This is an international organisation that helps you excel at public speaking, focusing on various aspects.
 

Coursera (coursera.org)

Access courses from top universities on public speaking, persuasion, and effective communication.
 

Udemy (udemy.com)

Find affordable, self-paced public speaking courses covering topics like confidence building and overcoming stage fright.
 

Harvard’s Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking

A prestigious online course teaching classical rhetoric and persuasive techniques.
 

YouTube Channels

Watch free tutorials, tips, and real-world examples from public speaking experts to refine your skills.

The Public Speaking Project (publicspeakingproject.org)

A free educational resource offering e-books, modules, and interactive activities to improve speechwriting.

