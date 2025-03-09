Career

Career Guide: How to become a nurse in India after 12th

Want to make a career in nursing?

Follow this simple guide to start your journey in the healthcare field.
 

Class 12th studies

Complete 10+2 with Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

Nursing Course

After 12th, you can opt for various nursing courses based on your career goals.

Some nursing courses

Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM)- 2 years
General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)- 3.5 years
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing)- 4 years
 

Nursing Entrance Exams

Many reputed nursing colleges require entrance exam scores for admission. 

Some common nursing entrance exams include:

AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam, JIPMER Nursing Entrance Exam, NEET-UG (For BSc Nursing in some institutes), State-Level Nursing Entrance Tests

Nursing colleges

Some top nursing colleges in India include AIIMS, PGIMER, CMC Vellore, and NIMHANS.
 

Nursing license

After completing your course, register with the State Nursing Council to obtain a license.
 

Nursing career

You can work in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, or pursue higher studies like MSc Nursing for specialization.

