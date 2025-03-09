Career Guide: How to become a nurse in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to start your journey in the healthcare field.
Complete 10+2 with Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).
After 12th, you can opt for various nursing courses based on your career goals.
Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM)- 2 years
General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)- 3.5 years
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing)- 4 years
Many reputed nursing colleges require entrance exam scores for admission.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam, JIPMER Nursing Entrance Exam, NEET-UG (For BSc Nursing in some institutes), State-Level Nursing Entrance Tests
Some top nursing colleges in India include AIIMS, PGIMER, CMC Vellore, and NIMHANS.
After completing your course, register with the State Nursing Council to obtain a license.
You can work in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, or pursue higher studies like MSc Nursing for specialization.
