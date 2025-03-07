Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th

Career
A blockchain developer is a software engineer who specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining blockchain-based applications and systems.
After completing class 12th, pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
Become proficient in languages like Python, JavaScript, Solidity, C++, and more.
You can take beginner-level blockchain courses. Gain knowledge about how blockchain works.
Work on blockchain technologies like Ethereum, Hyperledger, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana.
Enrol in blockchain certification programmes. These certifications are offered by platforms like Coursera, IBM, and more.
Apply for internships with startups, tech companies, or blockchain-based firms to gain practical experience.
