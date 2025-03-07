Career

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th

Image credits: Getty

Blockchain developer

A blockchain developer is a software engineer who specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining blockchain-based applications and systems.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bachelor’s degree

After completing class 12th, pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Learn programming languages

Become proficient in languages like Python, JavaScript, Solidity, C++, and more.
 

Image credits: our own

Understand fundamentals

You can take beginner-level blockchain courses. Gain knowledge about how blockchain works.
 

Image credits: Getty

Experience with Blockchain Platforms

Work on blockchain technologies like Ethereum, Hyperledger, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pursue Certification Courses

Enrol in blockchain certification programmes. These certifications are offered by platforms like Coursera, IBM, and more.
 

Image credits: unsplash

Projects and Internships

Apply for internships with startups, tech companies, or blockchain-based firms to gain practical experience.

Image credits: unsplash

Career Guide: Top 7 animation and VFX colleges in India

What after a Bachelor’s in Psychology? Exploring career options

Who is Srushti Deshmukh? Meet IAS officer cracked UPSC in 1st attempt

Career Guide: How to become an AI Engineer in India after 12th