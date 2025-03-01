Career

Career Guide: How to become a Cybersecurity Expert in India after 12th

Want to build a career in cybersecurity?

Follow this simple guide to learn about essential educational qualifications and experience needed to become a cybersecurity expert. 
 

School education

While you can complete class 12th with any stream, subjects like Computer Science and IT might be beneficial. 

Higher education

After 12th, opt for a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Cybersecurity. You can also pursue BCA with a specialization in cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity Skills

Develop skills in ethical hacking, network security, cryptography, and penetration testing. Become proficient in programming languages like Python, C++, and Java.

Cybersecurity Certifications

Certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CompTIA Security+, CISSP, and CISA add credibility.

Build a portfolio

Participate in internships and cybersecurity competitions. Showcase your skills by publishing research, writing blogs, or creating cybersecurity tutorials.

Apply for jobs

Look for roles such as Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Consultant, and more. Apply in IT companies, government agencies, banks, and cybersecurity firms.

Specialize

Consider pursuing a Master’s degree or advanced certifications for career growth.

