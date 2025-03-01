Career Guide: How to become a Cybersecurity Expert in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about essential educational qualifications and experience needed to become a cybersecurity expert.
While you can complete class 12th with any stream, subjects like Computer Science and IT might be beneficial.
After 12th, opt for a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Cybersecurity. You can also pursue BCA with a specialization in cybersecurity.
Develop skills in ethical hacking, network security, cryptography, and penetration testing. Become proficient in programming languages like Python, C++, and Java.
Certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CompTIA Security+, CISSP, and CISA add credibility.
Participate in internships and cybersecurity competitions. Showcase your skills by publishing research, writing blogs, or creating cybersecurity tutorials.
Look for roles such as Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Consultant, and more. Apply in IT companies, government agencies, banks, and cybersecurity firms.
Consider pursuing a Master’s degree or advanced certifications for career growth.
Career Guide: Top 7 journalism colleges in India
IAS topper sisters Tina, Ria Dabi and Gauri Khan's special connection
Career Growth: Best books to read to boost self-confidence
Top 7 film schools in India for aspiring filmmakers