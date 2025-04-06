Career
Agriculture in India is still considered the backbone of our economy. But now it is not limited to traditional farming only. Let's read more.
In today's time, Agricultural Engineering has become such a field, where there are lots of career opportunities for youngsters.
You learn to design machines related to farming, improve them and make farming easier with new technology. The aim is to increase crop yield, reduce labor and get more profit.
Clear 12th with PCM with 50% marks, then you can take admission in BTech. Then you can also do MTech. You can also do a 3-year diploma course after 10th or 12th.
For admission, you have to give entrance exams
Fees depend on the college-
Various jobs available in private and government sectors. Also, you can teach in food departments, research institutes, agri-tech companies, banking sector, colleges-universities.
Initially, the annual salary can be from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh. With 4-6 years of experience, it can increase to ₹6 to ₹10 lakh per annum.
