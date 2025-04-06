Career

What is Agricultural Engineering? Course, Job, and Salary Details

Agriculture in India is still the backbone of our economy

Agriculture in India is still considered the backbone of our economy. But now it is not limited to traditional farming only. Let's read more.

Lots of career opportunities in the Agricultural Engineering field

In today's time, Agricultural Engineering has become such a field, where there are lots of career opportunities for youngsters. 

What is Agricultural Engineering?

You learn to design machines related to farming, improve them and make farming easier with new technology. The aim is to increase crop yield, reduce labor and get more profit.

Who can do the Agricultural Engineering course?

Clear 12th with PCM with 50% marks, then you can take admission in BTech. Then you can also do MTech. You can also do a 3-year diploma course after 10th or 12th.

How to get admission in Agricultural Engineering course?

For admission, you have to give entrance exams

  • ICAR (B.Tech / M.Tech)
  • IIT-JEE (B.Tech)
  • IIT-JAM (PG Courses)
  • MHT CET (Maharashtra State Entrance)
  • GATE (M.Tech) and others.

What is the fee for Agricultural Engineering course?

Fees depend on the college-

  • BTech: 1 lakh to 12.40 lakh (Pvt), 36,000-10.58 lakh (Govt)
  • MTech: 60,000-12.50 lakh (Pvt), 24,000-4.44 lakh (Govt)
  • Diploma: Up to 4,000-1.55 lakh

What are the career options after Agricultural Engineering course?

Various jobs available in private and government sectors. Also, you can teach in food departments, research institutes, agri-tech companies, banking sector, colleges-universities.

What are the job profiles after Agricultural Engineering course?

  • CAD Expert: Designs farming machines.
  • Field Officer: Helps farmers.
  • Agronomist: Checks soil-crop quality.

How much salary is available after Agricultural Engineering course?

Initially, the annual salary can be from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh. With 4-6 years of experience, it can increase to ₹6 to ₹10 lakh per annum.

