Career

Career: 5 best aviation schools in India for aspiring pilots

Image credits: Getty

Do you want to become a commercial pilot?

Here are five best aviation schools in India that offer best pilot training programmes. 
 

Image credits: Getty

The Bombay Flying Club (BFC), Mumbai

Established in 1928, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious flying schools in India.

Image credits: Getty

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), Amethi

IGRUA is a top choice for aspiring commercial pilots. It is known for its rigorous selection process and high-quality training.

Image credits: Getty

National Flying Training Institute (NFTI), Maharashtra

NFTI is a joint venture between CAE (Canada) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It offers international-standard pilot training.

Image credits: Getty

Hindustan Aviation Academy (HAA), Bangalore

HAA is one of the top aviation schools in South India. It offers excellent pilot training, aeronautical engineering, and aircraft maintenance courses.

Image credits: Getty

Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology (RGAAT), Kerala

It offers PPL, CPL, and Flight Instructor training programmes.

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide: How to become a nurse in India after 12th

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th

Career Guide: Top 7 animation and VFX colleges in India

What after a Bachelor’s in Psychology? Exploring career options