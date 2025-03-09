Career: 5 best aviation schools in India for aspiring pilots

Career
Here are five best aviation schools in India that offer best pilot training programmes.
Established in 1928, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious flying schools in India.
IGRUA is a top choice for aspiring commercial pilots. It is known for its rigorous selection process and high-quality training.
NFTI is a joint venture between CAE (Canada) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It offers international-standard pilot training.
HAA is one of the top aviation schools in South India. It offers excellent pilot training, aeronautical engineering, and aircraft maintenance courses.
It offers PPL, CPL, and Flight Instructor training programmes.
