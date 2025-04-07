Career

Brain Teasers IQ Test: Can you answer these tricky questions?

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your brain power to solve math puzzles, blood relations, and reasoning questions. 

Word Puzzle Question: 1

How many times does "ME" come in sequence in the word given below – "MEMEMEME" A. 2 B. 3 C. 4 D. 5

Reasoning (Number Series) Question: 2

What will be the next number in the series? 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? A. 36 B. 40 C. 42 D. 45

Tricky Question: 3

An elephant has 4 legs on the ground. 3 birds are sitting on it. Tell me how many total legs are touching the ground? A. 4 B. 6 C. 8 D. 7

Blood Relation Question: 4

Pointing to a person, Ram said, “She is the daughter of the only son of my mother.” What is Ram to that girl? A. Father B. Uncle C. Grandfather D. Brother

Tricky Math Question: 5

A father's age is 4 times his son's age. After 5 years, he will be 3 times his age. So what is the current age of the father? A. 36 B. 40 C. 44 D. 48

Direction Sense Question: 6

A person walked 10 m north, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned left and walked 5 m. How far is he from his starting point now?

A. 10 m

B. 15 m

C. 5√2 m

D. 11.18 m

Word Puzzle Question: 7

If the word “MOTHER” is written as “OMHTRE”, then how will “FATHER” be written? A. AFHTRE B. HTAFRE C. AFHTER D. OFHTRE

Math Puzzle Question: 8

If 3 + 2 = 13, 4 + 3 = 25, 5 + 4 = 41, then 6 + 5 = ? A. 61 B. 65 C. 51 D. 45

Check the correct answers to all the questions here

1 answer: C. 4

2 answer: C. 42

3 answer: A. 4

4 answer: A. Father

5 answer: B. 40

6 answer: C. 5√2 m

7 answer: C. AFHTER

8 answer: A. 61

