Brain Teasers IQ Test: Can you answer these tricky questions?

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your brain power to solve math puzzles, blood relations, and reasoning questions.
How many times does "ME" come in sequence in the word given below – "MEMEMEME" A. 2 B. 3 C. 4 D. 5
What will be the next number in the series? 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? A. 36 B. 40 C. 42 D. 45
An elephant has 4 legs on the ground. 3 birds are sitting on it. Tell me how many total legs are touching the ground? A. 4 B. 6 C. 8 D. 7
Pointing to a person, Ram said, “She is the daughter of the only son of my mother.” What is Ram to that girl? A. Father B. Uncle C. Grandfather D. Brother
A father's age is 4 times his son's age. After 5 years, he will be 3 times his age. So what is the current age of the father? A. 36 B. 40 C. 44 D. 48
A person walked 10 m north, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned left and walked 5 m. How far is he from his starting point now?
A. 10 m
B. 15 m
C. 5√2 m
D. 11.18 m
If the word “MOTHER” is written as “OMHTRE”, then how will “FATHER” be written? A. AFHTRE B. HTAFRE C. AFHTER D. OFHTRE
If 3 + 2 = 13, 4 + 3 = 25, 5 + 4 = 41, then 6 + 5 = ? A. 61 B. 65 C. 51 D. 45
1 answer: C. 4
2 answer: C. 42
3 answer: A. 4
4 answer: A. Father
5 answer: B. 40
6 answer: C. 5√2 m
7 answer: C. AFHTER
8 answer: A. 61
